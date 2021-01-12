LibDems’ Local Election Covid Cheating

Last week Guido revealed CCHQ has now banned activists from campaigning in person during lockdown, despite major local elections still technically set to go ahead in May. Since then, Guido’s learnt Labour activists will also not be door knocking, delivering leaflets in person or conducting street stalls during lockdown. On Sunday, Layla Moran told Westminster Hour the LibDems are also not asking their deliverers “to deliver anything, given the national lockdown and given the advice”,

Which is odd, because one day before Layla’s promise to keep activists safe, the official LibDem activist guidance was updated, encouraging members to go on delivering leaflets:

“The current lockdown guidance and legislation expressly permit people to leave their home to provide voluntary services that cannot reasonably be undertaken from home.”

Neglecting to reflect the guidance that emphasises the “essential” nature of permitted services. If the LibDems continue to deliver leaflets not only will that give them a clear advantage, it must also make their activists question why their instructions are different to that given by other parties. One aspect of the LibDems’ interpretation of lockdown rules rings true, campaigning for the party is certainly an act of charity…