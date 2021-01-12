Government Threatens Harsher Measures Amid Policing Crackdown

Policing figures are swarming this morning’s airwaves as part of the Government’s new stick and stick approach to cracking down on Covid. Everyone from Cressida Dick to policing minister Kit Malthouse are appealing to the public to follow the rules, which are clearly not being as strictly adhered to as in March. To compound the tough enforcement message, briefing has found its way into papers about what could happen if the rules continue to be flouted. These include closing…

Schools to all pupils.

Nurseries.

Building sites.

Factories.

Playgrounds.

Launderettes.

Chiropractors.

Estate agents

Click-and-collect services. Other threats doing the rounds include mandatory face masks outdoors and even a three metre rule. The message is obvious and paradoxical; “if you continue to not comply with the rules, we will introduce more rules”…