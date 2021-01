As readers learnt this morning, Michelle Ballantyne has been announced as the new leader of Reform UK Scotland. You’re either in front of Guido or behind…

At the launch, Richard Tice also set out some of Reform UK’s policy proposals going forward, including:

Cutting taxes and regulations

Cut wasteful government spending

House of Lords reform

Reform of the civil service

Devolving more powers from Holyrood to Scottish communities

Mostly a copy and paste job from the Brexit party’s already thin 2019 manifesto…