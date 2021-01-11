Sheepish MPs Mask-Up After Telling Off from Speaker

As Parliament returned this afternoon, Speaker Lindsay Hoyle had to remind MPs to wear their masks when sitting in the chamber and not speaking. Most MPs, who have repeatedly voted to mandate the British public wear masks in enclosed public spaces, were not wearing masks themselves. While the mask-less Commons may have been within the letter of the law – as are all office-workers – it’s certainly not within the spirit. After the Speaker’s intervention, frontbenchers Steve Reed and Robert Jenrick were among those to quickly and sheepishly put on their masks…