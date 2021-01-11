Lorraine Kelly’s Message to Piers Morgan:“Go F*#k Yourself”

Piers Morgan might be keen to social distance himself from his ITV co-star Lorraine Kelly for a while, after he admitted flying from Tier 3 London to the other side of the world for a Christmas getaway. While Piers was sunning himself in Antigua, however, Lorraine was delivering a special Christmas Message on Channel 4 show The Last Leg. In her message she presciently spoke of people “flying to the other side of the world to spend two weeks in a five star hotel with 24 hour room service and stunning views…”. Who could she mean?

The showstopper came, however, when the queen of morning TV delivered a frank message to those who flouted restriction rules:

“So to all of us who sacrificed so much this year, I wish you a very merry Christmas and a prosperous 2021. Unless, of course, you are a celebrity who broke the rules of lockdown. In that case, you can go f*ck yourself.”

Ouch!