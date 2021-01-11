Israel Has Already Vaccinated Its Vulnerable

Israel has already reached the goal Britain is hoping to achieve in over a month’s time. Despite beginning their vaccination drive over a week after the UK, Israel has now vaccinated 70% of citizens over the age of 60. This is enough coverage to have prevented the majority of all possible future Covid fatalities.

Yesterday’s Times of Israel reported that “The Health Ministry has prioritized at-risk groups and people over 60, with more than 70 percent of Israelis in that age group having now received the first shot.” As he received his second shot on Saturday, Benjamin Netanyahu declared that all Israelis could be fully immunised within two months. And, by Government target, in two months the UK will be roughly where Israel is today.