Finally Piers Morgan Confesses He Went to Antigua for Christmas, Ignoring Government Advice to “Only Travel If It Is Essential”

Piers Morgan has been on a social media blocking spree, blocking dozens of people questioning him about our exclusive revelation that he hypocritically travelled to Antigua in the Caribbean for Christmas, after telling Good Morning Britain viewers “It’s time to suck it up and make some sacrifices. Your elderly loved ones are worth more than any football match, movie trip, restaurant meal or skiing holiday.”

Did @piersmorgan get tested when he came back from Antigua https://t.co/5lOlfMw108 — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) January 6, 2021

He likes to dish it out, not so keen on sucking it up himself.

Guido’s video released on Friday (see above) giving the background to the story, has been watched by thousands on social media this weekend. Guido hasn’t seen Piers be this evasive since he was in front of Lord Leveson over phone hacking. Fact is after telling us all to “suck it up” and have a virtual Christmas, he flew off to the Caribbean.

Now the video has been seen and shared by tens of thousands, he’s finally taken to twitter this afternoon to quibble about which flight he took, denying that he travelled first class, before admitting that otherwise our story was “spot on”:

Hi Guido,

Happy New Year.

1) The Govt said travel abroad from Tier 3 was allowed if people went straight to the airport.

2) I didn't call for Christmas to be cancelled.

3) I haven't flown on Virgin for a year.

4) I last flew First Class in February.

Otherwise, spot on! https://t.co/FvwFidHX6a — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 10, 2021

Antigua, like all the Caribbean islands, has handled the pandemic very well thanks to strict border control and a law-observant population. Just 169 cases in total & 5 deaths. https://t.co/HwawmM8FAp — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 9, 2021

Did he really think that was essential travel?

Covid-19 doesn’t give a flying f*ck about Christmas.

If we have to make compromises this year, so be it. We can still attend virtual church services, & still have virtual meals with all the trimmings. The vaccines are coming fast, let’s save as many lives as possible until then. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 19, 2020

Why didn’t Piers

have a virtual beach holiday at home with a sun lamp, deckchair and a bag of sand?

Piers owes Good Morning Britain’s viewers an apology for his brazen and two-faced behaviour.