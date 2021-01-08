RESHUFFLE: Alok Sharma Becomes Full-Time COP26 President, Kwasi Kwarteng Appointed Secretary of State for Business

Government sneaks out mini-reshuffle at 1700 on Friday:

  • Kwasi Kwarteng appointed Business Secretary
  • Alok Sharma becomes full-time COP26 President
  • Anne-Marie Trevelyan will become Minister of State for Business, Energy and Clean Growth

“The COP26 President will be based in the Cabinet Office and has been appointed as a Minister. He will report directly to the Prime Minister. He will not be part of the wider Cabinet Office Ministerial team, headed by the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Minister for the Cabinet Office (Rt Hon Michael Gove MP), whose responsibilities remain unchanged.

The COP26 President will continue to be supported by others, including High Level Champion Nigel Topping, UK International Champion on Adaptation and Resilience Anne-Marie Trevelyan, the UK’s Net Zero Business Champion Andrew Griffith, and Mark Carney, the PM’s Advisor on COP26 Finance.”

No. 10 clarifies to Guido that Sharma will continue attending Cabinet…
mdi-tag-outline Reshuffle
mdi-account-multiple-outline Alok Sharma Anne Marie Trevelyan Kwasi Kwarteng
mdi-timer January 8 2021 @ 17:02 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments