Poll: Country Still 52% Leave

Polling firm Kantar asked Brits in December whether they would back a move the UK to apply to rejoin the EU, stay out, or not vote. Apply to rejoin garnered just 32% support. When don’t knows (and the sizeable number who would refuse to vote in a re-run referendum) are excluded, this creates the golden ratio we know and love: 52% Leave, 48% Remain. Plus ça change…

As the poll was taken in December, before the UK left the single market, given the lack of horrific consequences it is likely this number will now grow. Although it needn’t be described as an overwhelming majority. Coincidentally 52:48 is also the same ratio by which Biden beat Trump…