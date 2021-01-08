Moderna Vaccine Approved for UK Use, 17 Million Doses Ordered

NEW: the @Moderna_tx vaccine is authorised for use in the UK!



I’m also delighted confirm the @beisgovuk Vaccine Taskforce has today secured a further 10m doses of their vaccine, taking our total order to 17m



Another huge step towards ending lockdown and returning to normal life pic.twitter.com/pM1l1jx2Xu — Alok Sharma (@AlokSharma_RDG) January 8, 2021

This takes the UK’s orders of MHRA approved vaccines to 157 million. Not too shabby…

100m – Oxford

40m – Pfizer

17m – Moderna

Going forward, the trial stages of other vaccines and doses ordered are as follows:

Janssen – Phase III – 30 million doses secured

Novavax – Phase III – 60 million doses secured

GSK/Sanofi – Phase I / II – 60 million doses secured

Valneva – Phase I / II – 60 million doses secured, with an option to acquire a further 130 million if the vaccine is proven to be safe, effective and suitable

367 million in total. It wasn’t that long ago Sir Keir was launching sustained attacks against the UK’s vaccine taskforce…