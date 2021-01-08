Moderna Vaccine Approved for UK Use, 17 Million Doses Ordered

This takes the UK’s orders of MHRA approved vaccines to 157 million. Not too shabby…

  • 100m – Oxford
  • 40m – Pfizer
  • 17m – Moderna

Going forward, the trial stages of other vaccines and doses ordered are as follows:

  • Janssen – Phase III – 30 million doses secured
  • Novavax – Phase III – 60 million doses secured
  • GSK/Sanofi – Phase I / II – 60 million doses secured
  • Valneva – Phase I / II – 60 million doses secured, with an option to acquire a further 130 million if the vaccine is proven to be safe, effective and suitable

367 million in total. It wasn’t that long ago Sir Keir was launching sustained attacks against the UK’s vaccine taskforce…

 mdi-timer January 8 2021 @ 12:19 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments