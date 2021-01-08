Rosie Duffield Admits Majority of Labour MPs “Desperate to Rejoin” the EU “at Heart”

Labour MP Rosie Duffield has let the cat out of the bag by admitting the majority of her fellow Labour MPs are “desperate to rejoin” the EU “at heart”, openly admitting she is in parliament to represent the “liberal elite”. It is very rarely a good tactic for a politician to be this truthful…

Speaking to the Huffington Post’s Commons People podcast the Canterbury MP went onto say “most people on the [Labour] frontbench who voted for this deal last week did so with a very heavy heart and they haven’t given up either”, setting out the newly formed ‘rejoiners’ tactical plan:

“We will try and shift the leadership, as and when it needs to shift towards rejoining I would imagine. “Possibly we might even have a different sort of set up, a different leader by then, who knows.

These are the sort of damagingly truthful backbench comments the Tories can weaponise for years to come…