Leave EU Move to EU

Guido was pleased to welcome Leave.EU to Ireland this week as his new neighbours in Waterford, after the organisation had to shift into the EU in order to keep their recognisable ‘.EU’ domain name country code. Remainers are naturally screeching hypocrisy over Banks and friends supposedly choosing loyalty to their established brand over their country, with top Fine Gael MP Neale Richmond going so far as to report the company to Ireland’s electronic communications regulator. Calling them an “odious organisation with a dubious reputation not just limited to its role in the #Brexit campaign”. Neale presumes they are not shifting their focus on to Irexit…

Undoubtedly the people most angry with Leave.EU will be the Labour Movement for Europe – the home for Remainers in Labour, headed by Lord Kinnock and Anna Turley. They failed to re-register their URL “laboureurope.eu”, effectively shutting down the operation’s online presence.

If only they’d had the business acumen of Arron…