Irony of Bercow’s Blustering Condemnation of Trump

John Bercow has been popping up on any media outlet that will have him today to opine about how wrong some politicians were to offer Trump a state visit. The former Commons Speaker told LBC this morning that from the beginning he thought Trump to be:

“unbelievably… almost indescribably narcissistic, obsessed with himself, utterly disrespectful of anybody who held an opinion that differed from his own, and inclined ultimately to turn on everybody.”

Who are we to argue if anyone would know about narcissistic self-obsession and disrespect for other opinions, it would be John Bercow.