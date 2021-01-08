Former Labour MP Quits Party Membership to Avoid Justice

Former Labour Luton MP Kelvin Hopkins has dramatically quit his membership of the party before he can be disciplined for alleged inappropriate conduct after a long-running investigation of over three years. Ava Etemadzadeh, who saw Hopkins suspended by Corbyn in 2017 over claims of sexual harassment, has accused the Labour Party on Times Radio of a “shambles” of an investigations system, which is “not fit for purpose” due to successive “delay tactics”. She claims that after taking over as leader Starmer told her:

“in no court of law would they allow a process to be conducted like this.”

Despite Corbyn claiming he introduced an independent system to deal with allegations of inappropriate behaviour, Etemadzadeh is now considering going to the police as Starmer and the current Labour leadership continue to preside over the so-called “shambles” of a process. Once again, the party that championed women’s rights with a dedicated manifesto in 2019 being called out for their own record…