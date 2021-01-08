Jacob Rees-Mogg Rings Death Knell for Hilary Benn’s Remainer Committee

Jacob Rees-Mogg has dealt a final blow to Remainer posturing after he blocked a request from Hilary Benn to extend the life of his Committee on the Future Relationship with the European Union. Benn had requested that his committee be allowed to continue beyond its current expiry date of the 16th January, for a further six months. A letter from Rees-Mogg seen by Guido, however, sets out:

“There will be plenty of opportunities for questions, statements and debates, as well as the detailed analysis of the House select committees in the months ahead. Whilst this is ultimately a matter for the House, it is the view of the Government that your Committee’s work should come to an end in line with the current temporary Standing Orders, which were agreed by the House.”

There are plenty of routes for MPs to debate and scrutinise Brexit in Parliament as it is – Benn’s extension request would merely have given him a permanent outlet for posturing. And, lest we forget, Committee chairs receive an extra £16,000 of salary top-up to their £81,932 MPs’ wage…

UPDATE: It’s being asked, in light of the above, what is to come of Bill Cash’s much longer standing European Scrutiny Committee given Britain will no longer be the recipient of handed down EU laws. Guido understands its fate has not yet been decided on by the Leader of the House…