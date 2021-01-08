EU U-Turns on Procurement as Oxford Vaccine Approval Slips

The sclerotic European Medicines Agency has today announced that, after requesting yet more data from Astra Zeneca, with a “possible conclusion” expected for the end of January, or perhaps even longer, “depending on data and evaluation progress“. It’s not as if thousands are dying every day…

The EU is clearly starting to wake up to how worrying delaying this vaccine is. This morning Ursula von der Leyen announced she is now graciously allowing EU countries to individually procure 300 million more doses. Something that Germany was doing behind their backs anyway. This EU Commission U-turn is a world away from the claims they had ordered “more than enough doses”. Ditching the EU’s disastrous common scheme is perhaps the first big benefit of Britain’s Brexit mindset.
mdi-tag-outline European Commission European Medicines Agency Vaccine
mdi-account-multiple-outline Ursula von der Leyen
mdi-timer January 8 2021 @ 15:16 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments