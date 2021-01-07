Read in Full: Lindsay Hoyle’s Letter to US Speaker Pelosi

Speaker Lindsay Hoyle has written to Nancy Pelosi to express his “shock at last night’s events in the Capitol”:

“Dear Nancy

I just wanted to express my shock at last night’s events in the Capitol, and to offer you my solidarity against such unprovoked violence.

Seeing your office trashed in that way and its occupation by one of the rioters was particularly outrageous. I am just so relieved you were not hurt, although I can only imagine how violated you must feel after having a protester at your desk.

I hope none of your personal effects were damaged, particularly the lovely picture you so proudly showed me of Churchill’s address to the joint session of US Congress in 1941, which was witnessed by your father.

Suffice to say, you are in my thoughts and prayers – and I look forward to welcoming you to the UK later this year.

With warmest wishes Lindsay

Sir Lindsay Hoyle Speaker of the House of Commons”