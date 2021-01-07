Police to Stop and Question Brits Outdoors Who are Not Exercising

Police are to intervene on Brits going about their business outside “exactly the same this time round” as the harsh March lockdown. This morning Home Secretary Priti Patel spoke of police giving fixed penalty notices to rule-breakers, telling the Today Programme that bobbies will be “out there in the community speaking to people engaging with people reminding people as to why they need to stay at home, and only be outside of the home for very very limited reasons that are permitted in law.” Guido has provided a helpful reminder of the key limited reasons:
From today, police will stop people from sitting on park benches or dawdling with friends. Despite these new far harsher measures, the Tory rebellion was far smaller last night than before. Unlike in other countries, the UK lockdown sceptic cause has become ferociously pro-vaccine as the fastest route out of this pandemic.