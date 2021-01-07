Police to Stop and Question Brits Outdoors Who are Not Exercising

Police are to intervene on Brits going about their business outside “exactly the same this time round” as the harsh March lockdown. This morning Home Secretary Priti Patel spoke of police giving fixed penalty notices to rule-breakers, telling the Today Programme that bobbies will be “out there in the community speaking to people engaging with people reminding people as to why they need to stay at home, and only be outside of the home for very very limited reasons that are permitted in law.” Guido has provided a helpful reminder of the key limited reasons:

shop for basic necessities, for you or a vulnerable person

go to work, or provide voluntary or charitable services, if you cannot reasonably do so from home

exercise with your household (or support bubble) or one other person, this should be limited to once per day, and you should not travel outside your local area.

meet your support bubble or childcare bubble where necessary, but only if you are legally permitted to form one

seek medical assistance or avoid injury, illness or risk of harm (including domestic abuse)

attend education or childcare – for those eligible

From today, police will stop people from sitting on park benches or dawdling with friends. Despite these new far harsher measures, the Tory rebellion was far smaller last night than before. Unlike in other countries, the UK lockdown sceptic cause has become ferociously pro-vaccine as the fastest route out of this pandemic.