Nadine Dorries’s Cause for Covid Celebration

The latest set of vaccine figures just released show an additional 4.5% of over 80s in England have received the vaccine since the last release of stats, joining the now 23% of over 80s to have received it. As of Sunday 3rd January, 654,810 people aged 80+ have received their first dose, and 6,414 have had their second. Every jab is good news, though the 4.5% increase is slightly lower than the week before…

One person celebrating the latest figures more than others is Health Minister Nadine Dorries. Readers will remember Nadine was the first MP to get Covid right at the start of the pandemic, candidly explaining how her anxiety was compounded at the time given she lives with her mum who also contacted Coronavirus symptoms shortly after:

“My mum coughed repetitively and had a fever for one day. Last night we received the results of her test — she is positive. Unlike with my situation, we know exactly where she caught it from and the irony is, despite her having had major surgery to replace the valves in her heart damaged by childhood illness, despite her pacemaker and breathlessness, her lifetime of smoking, hard work in her early years and poor diet, she had much milder symptoms than me.

Thankfully Nadine’s mum recovered and yesterday she joined the ranks of Brits who have received the vaccine

One at a time the pandemic’s being brought to an end…