Hancock Visits Surgery With No Vaccines To Celebrate Vaccine Deliveries

Today is the first day Oxford vaccines are distributed out to GP surgeries to turbocharge the jab rollout. Unfortunately for the Health Secretary, the surgery he visited to celebrate the beginnings of a successful rollout is yet to receive a single Oxford vaccine. They were expecting it to arrive today, but for as yet unclear reasons delivery has been pushed back by 24 hours…

Dr Ammara Hughes, who works at the Bloomsbury Surgery in Camden – the venue of Hancock’s Thick Of It-esque visit – told Sky News that Hancock was “surprised” to learn they had not had any Oxford deliveries, and are unsure as to when their deliveries will arrive. Not the photo op Hancock wanted, and not inspiring news about the UK’s lagging vaccine rollout.

UPDATE: Just as Hancock was discovering expected Oxford orders had not yet been delivered, Public Health England was boasting they “have delivered 100% of orders from the NHS on time and in full.” PHE has some explaining to do…