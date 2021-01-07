BBC Employees to be Given Social Distance-Enforcing Electronic Tags

BBC employees are to be tested for Coronavirus twice per week and given “social distance proximity devises” upon entry to the building, according to new rules set out this by the managing director this morning. The electronic tags will be rolled out “in key BBC locations to maintain safe social distancing” and will “alert wearers when they’re less than two metres apart from someone else”, supposedly via a beeping noise. Presumably ignoring the tag’s beeps will result in some form of BBC-invented Covid ASBO…

The memo, which emphasises that only those employees who are critical to broadcast or transmission should be coming in, though if they have to come in and their only means of travel is via public transport they will be allowed to book a taxi. Those with access to a car will see licence fee payers cough up for their parking and congestion charges. And people say public sector employees haven’t had it as bad as the private sector during this pandemic…