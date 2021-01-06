Siobhain McDonagh Hypes Up her Social Media

Guido can’t blame MPs for turning to Twitter during dull select committee hearings, though the perils of Zoom saw Labour MP Siobhain McDonagh interrupt this afternoon’s Treasury Committee hearing to proclaim to someone in the room with her, “Oh Margaret, I’ve done a Tweet I’m proud of!”. The Tweet in question?

There’s sheer bloody nerve & there’s @GavinWilliamson! He opens schools Monday, closes them Tuesday & threatens them with @Ofstednews Wednesday. I think @CraigDavid could write the song but if Gavin’s done this in 3 days God knows what he’ll do to pupils,teachers & families in 7! — Siobhain McDonagh MP (@Siobhain_Mc) January 6, 2021

Guido’s not sure 20 likes is worth getting too hyped up about…