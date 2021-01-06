Government Intends Local Elections to Proceed in May

After BBC Radio Manchester reported they’d learnt May’s elections are likely to be postponed again over Covid safety concerns, Guido was immediately suspicious, given his read of the lockdown rules spotted specific government provisions allowing elections to go ahead.

It now seems someone has got their wires twisted as the government has now confirmed elections will go ahead in May as planned, with both the Department for Local Government and CCHQ reassuring candidates. A Cabinet Office spokesperson says:

“Legislation provides that the elections will go ahead in May 2021. “We continue to work closely with the electoral community and public health bodies to resolve challenges and ensure everyone will be able to cast their vote safely and securely – and in a way of their choosing “Measures are planned to support absent voting at short notice. Guidance will be published in good time ahead of the polls and this matter will be kept under review.”

Thankfully, Londoners won’t have yet another year of unaccountable leadership from Sadiq Khan…