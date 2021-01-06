New BBC Chairman Close to Tory Party

Guido’s disappointment at Charles Moore dropping out of the running to be new BBC Chairman has been dampened today by the news it has not, after all, gone to a raging lefty. Richard Sharp, who has today been revealed as the new Chairman, was an advisor to Boris as was Mayor of London, and to Rishi Sunak on the UK’s economic response to COVID-19. He was a member of the Bank of England’s Financial Policy Committee from 2013 until 2019. Before dabbling in advising, Sharp was a banker at JP Morgan and then Goldman Sachs, where he was Rishi Sunak’s boss…

He has donated to the Tories in the past, although perhaps more importantly, since 2002, Sharp has been on the board of the Centre for Policy Studies. Interestingly, Sharp’s late father Lord Eric Sharp was appointed by Keith Joseph in 1980 to oversee the privatisation of Cable & Wireless. Lord Sharp also headed a Centre for Policy Studies Working Group and wrote for the Institute of Economic Affairs.

While people on the right are happy with the appointment, Alastair Campbell was less than happy, saying “Ex Goldman Sachs boss of, and lately assistant to, Sunak. The anti public service contingent really are getting all their people in on the inside now. Trump and Orban watch on in admiration”. Bad Al has some cheek, his days in Downing Street saw Quangos packed with Blairite cronies. Mark Reckless reminded him that Tony Blair appointed Gavyn Davies of Goldman Sachs as BBC Chairman from 2001 until 2004…