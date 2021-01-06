Johnny Mercer Willing to Trial Vaccine-Infused Pints

Defence Minister Johnny Mercer broadcast a live Facebook Q&A for constituents last night in an aim to keep them up-to-date with various Covid questions they may have. Unsurprisingly, things got derailed as the minister instead faced questions about Toy Story, military-themed jokes and philosophical questions about jam sandwiches. The high point came as Mercer joked he would be willing to trial a viewer suggestion of vaccine-infused pints.

Which is a more toned down suggestion than this reader’s comment calls for in Viz Magazine today

 

 
