CCHQ Ban Activists from Campaigning in Local Elections

Conservative Campaign HQ has taken the unprecedented step of banning activists from physical campaigning in the next election after Guido confirmed the government completely intends on the May elections to go ahead. A digital leaflet being sent out today tells leafleting-obsessives that there should be no hand delivery and no door-to-door canvassing this year; instead saying mail delivery, telephoning and social media must be used instead. CCHQ becomes CHQ…

While Guido has contacted Labour and the LibDems to ensure they’ll also follow the lockdown guidance and make sure the elections occur on an equal footing, he isn’t confident. He caught Labour activists breaking the rules to campaign to Sadiq in November and has seen evidence of the LibDems continuing to flyer Tier 4 areas over December.

According to a recent email from LibDem Councillor Martin Tod, “delivering leaflets is permissible in Tier 4 as a legal voluntary activity”. The governing party disagrees…