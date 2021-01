Across various interviews this morning Sir Keir spent a lot of imaginary money. In response to questions from journalists asking about different sectors, the Leader of the Opposition had some easy answers. He told:

the BBC that tech companies should scrap internet data fees for the poorest families.

ITV that those who missed out on furlough should get free money.

the BBC that parents who have to stay home to teach their kids during lockdown should get furlough cash.

If Guido were cynical he’d say Sir Keir, comfortably years away from an election, has taken to simply saying yes to anyone who asks if he’d hand out any money for any reason. When it comes to just throwing money at problems, Rishi has some serious competition.