Shadow Chancellor Fails to Answer Eight Times How Much Labour Wants to Spend on Third Lockdown
Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds had a disastrous interview on BBC this morning, in which she:
- Failed to say five times how much money Labour would set aside for economic support during this third lockdown
- Undermined Sir Keir’s call to work constructively with the government, refusing to welcome the £4.6 billion announced by Sunak (which is double what Labour called for)
- Doesn’t know what support businesses should have and are currently benefitting from
Watch the cringe-worthy interview in full here: