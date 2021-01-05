Shadow Chancellor Fails to Answer Eight Times How Much Labour Wants to Spend on Third Lockdown

Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds had a disastrous interview on BBC this morning, in which she:

  • Failed to say five times how much money Labour would set aside for economic support during this third lockdown
  • Undermined Sir Keir’s call to work constructively with the government, refusing to welcome the £4.6 billion announced by Sunak (which is double what Labour called for)
  • Doesn’t know what support businesses should have and are currently benefitting from

Watch the cringe-worthy interview in full here:
