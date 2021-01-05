Shadow Chancellor Fails to Answer Eight Times How Much Labour Wants to Spend on Third Lockdown

Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds had a disastrous interview on BBC this morning, in which she:

Failed to say five times how much money Labour would set aside for economic support during this third lockdown

Undermined Sir Keir’s call to work constructively with the government, refusing to welcome the £4.6 billion announced by Sunak (which is double what Labour called for)

Doesn’t know what support businesses should have and are currently benefitting from

Watch the cringe-worthy interview in full here: