Labour’s Backbench Undermine Starmer’s Anti-Vaxxer Conspiracy Fight

This morning Sir Keir, surprisingly for lawyer, called for a new law banning anti-vaxxer conspiracies being shared, claiming they “cost lives”:

“… misinformation will cost lives. We need as many people vaccinated as possible, we all need to give people confidence to be vaccinated”

If Starmer wants to stop the spread of misinformation that undermines public confidence in the vaccine, he may want to get his own house in order. Over the last week, Labour MPs have been lining up in a competition of ‘who can spread the most misinformation?’, featuring defamation, unsubstantiated rumour and wild posturing.

Now Guido has found video footage of Ian Lavery from last week, positing, “why would anybody have any confidence in the vaccine?” and amplifying illegitimate concerns about “how these vaccines have come onto the market”, implying the jabs haven’t gone through a thorough regulatory process. Sir Keir’s welcome to push his anti-conspiracy laws, though he may not be left with many MPs able to do the media round…