Germany U-Turns Away From Europe to Follow UK’s Vaccine Strategy Lead

Guido has chronicled how the German media was first to pick up on the European Union’s vaccination disaster. The debate has turned political with the leader of the CSU, Markus Söder, slamming the European Commission over the weekend for having “planned too bureaucratically: too few of the right ones have been ordered and price debates have gone on for too long”. In response to the crisis, Germany is suddenly following the lead of Brexit Britain…

Germany sneakily made a bilateral deal with BioNTech-Pfizer for 30 million doses in September, while the EU was refusing to make hasty purchases. Following Britain’s rejection of the EU vaccination scheme in the summer. The UK often boasts of having vaccinated more people than the whole of the EU combined. To give an idea of just how far behind the EU scheme is lagging, Germany – which has carried out less than a quarter of the UK’s vaccination tally – is able to make the same claim.

And just yesterday Germany began seriously considering a British-style delay to administering second doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, in order to cover a wider array of vulnerable people more quickly, according to a document seen by Reuters yesterday. First following Brexit Britain to make non-EU Commission led purchase orders. Now about to follow Brexit Britain’s dosing regimen. Guido almost senses a little jealousy…