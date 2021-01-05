England to Gain 10 Seats in Boundary Review, Wales Loses 20% of Constituencies

As Guido originally revealed this time last year, the 2023 boundary review ahead of the next election is to abandon Cameron’s plan to reduce seats from 650 to 600. The review formally launched this morning with the Commission revealing their plans to give England 10 (1.8%) new seats ahead of the 2024 election. Northern Ireland will remain the same with 18 and Scotland loses just 2 (3.3%), however Wales will see a massive reduction of 20%, from 40 seats to just 32 as the policy aims to rebalance the population discrepancies across the UK’s seats – with new lower and upper limits of 69,724 and 77,062 voters. Unlike the previous attempt at boundary reform, MPs won’t get a veto this time…