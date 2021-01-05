Covid Recovery Group Demands Daily Vaccine Stats

The Scottish Tories have demanded the Scottish Government publish daily numbers for doses administered in the vaccine programme. Oddly the UK’s Tory Government seems less keen on the idea. Today Covid Recovery Group chairman Mark Harper is putting pressure on the Government to also publish daily stats. Just as the Government publishes daily case and test numbers, it is not beyond the wit of man to publish vaccination numbers. Inoculating people, after all, is so much more important than testing them.

This is bang on. We need to see the same in England... https://t.co/ZUnRkCozb4 — Mark Harper (@Mark_J_Harper) January 5, 2021

Despite claiming numbers would be published at a sluggish weekly rate, DHSC has not even managed to live up to that low ambition. The last day official statistics were published was 27 December. Ten days ago. The CRG is right and the Government should release the figures daily.

UPDATE: The Government capitulates. Boris has this evening announced that from Monday 11 January, vaccination statistics will be published daily.