New overnight BARB figures reveal almost 25 million viewers tuned in on traditional TVs for the PM’s second “stay at home” lockdown address last night – just two million fewer than the 27 million people who tuned in in March. Lockdown fatigue not impacting box office Boris…

BBC One – 14.09m

ITV – 6.12m

Channel Four – 1.94m

BBC News channel – 1.49m

Sky News – 1.24m

This is, of course, also excluding the many millions who saw it online. All in all, it’s not unreasonable to guess half the country was watching. Piers will be jealous…