Two Labour MPs Slam Starmer’s Weak Leadership

Labour MPs Ian Lavery and Jon Trickett took part in a hard-left Zoom call yesterday which saw both admonish Keir Starmer’s flaccid statement yesterday afternoon, in which the Labour party called for the closure of Zoos while shying away from demanding the closure of schools. Former Labour party chair Lavery – who in November threatened Starmer with a leadership challenge – ranted:

“And what’s happened today? We’ve been waiting on a comment from Keir today and he’s saying we should have a lockdown. In his comments I believe he’s saying we should be closing zoos – what on earth are we talking about?! Closing zoos and not closing schools? Am I missing something here? Am I missing something?… I cannot fathom it out I’m afraid.”

Trickett joined in the damning criticism, saying “there’s no logic to the position where we now are and hopefully wiser heads will prevail quickly. A country without an effective, challenging, demanding opposition leadership is a country in great difficulty”. Guido is amazed to find himself agreeing with the Corbynista MPs. As Guido wrote earlier, Jeremy Hunt is currently doing a better job at scrutiny than the actual Leader of the Opposition…