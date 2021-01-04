Sacked SpAd Sonia Khan: I Wasn’t Afraid of Dominic Cummings

In her first interview since being marched out of Downing Street by a cheerful policeman following her sacking in August 2019, former Treasury SpAd Sonia Khan has claimed she is optimistic for the future of No. 10 workplace employment rights following her tribunal case against them. Khan told Woman’s Hour she wasn’t scared of Dominic Cummings – who dismissed her – however she’s optimistic about the future of SpAd’s working conditions with Allegra Stratton:

“Whilst I don’t know them very closely, people like Allegra Stratton do believe that the treatment of Special Advisers has to change, and there are more protections in place now”

Sonia was surprisingly cagey about the exact reason given by Cummings for why she was sacked…