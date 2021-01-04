Judge Blocks Assange Extradition

Judge orders Assange’s discharge, blocks extradition on the grounds that his mental state makes it likely he would commit suicide if extradited. US government likely to appeal decision…

Guido’s view, for the record, is that whilst Assange is a monumental pain in the arse and an unpleasant person in many ways, it is a dangerous and slippery path to jail him for journalism. Mainstream newspapers published his stuff without facing consequences. Why should he feel the might of the US government’s anger at him, for embarrassing them by publishing the truth?

Not certain he’ll be released from custody. Though in full lockdown it won’t be much of a change for him if he is released.