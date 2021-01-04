Covid Recovery Group’s Challenge to Government: Seven Weeks to Relax Restrictions

Last week the AstraZeneca’s chief executive said the company can produce two million doses a week for the UK, undermining a favoured Government excuse of production problems. The rollout is on the Government. The Covid Recovery Group has today called on Ministers “to publish daily reports of progress so that MPs and the wider population can keep informed”, demanding that vaccination “become the central, overriding focus of government”. Bang on.

In the wake of the Oxford vaccine rollout today, Covid Recovery Group Chairman Mark Harper has released a statement saying the “Government must urgently set out exactly how the vaccination rollout will translate into a return to normal life for us all in 2021”. This can happen only if the UK accelerates to Israel-like efficiency. In his statement Harper went on to say:

“vaccinating the oldest and most at risk groups dramatically changes the impact of Covid – in terms of deaths, serious health consequences and admissions to hospital.” The Health Secretary indicated that vaccinating everyone over 65 within seven weeks – by the third week of February – is feasible. Given that around 90 per cent of those who have died from Covid are over 65, their vaccination should be a clear threshold for when a substantial relaxation in restrictions can begin.”

A speedy vaccine rollout is something that for once all political factions can agree on. Sturgeon used her press conference this afternoon to clearly set out Scotland’s vaccination rollout timetable. No. 10 must end the current stuttering and excuse-making and pull their finger out….