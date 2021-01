Deltapoll’s latest poll taken from 26-30 December has shown the Tories leap ahead, gaining 6 points to hit 43%, just 0.6% below the share the party won in its stonking 2019 election victory. The real losers of the poll are the firecely anti-Bexit LibDems, who collapse by five points, down to 5th┬áplace on just 4%. A Brexit deal dividend for Boris…