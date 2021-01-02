Most Read Stories of 2020

Our articles were read over 61 million times in 2020 and these seven stories were the most read:

#1 SS Nazi Uniform Shame of Piers Morgan

No doubt this will be a bitter-sweet victory for Piers. It was number one because it was suppressed, follow-ups didn’t run in News UK’s titles because he is a protected man there, it didn’t run in Associated’s titles because he is a Daily Mail columnist and it didn’t run in The Daily Mirror because he is a former editor. When this was the only place you could see the picture of Britain’s #1 hypocrite, it was always going to be popular.

#2 Campbell Pictures Himself Breaking Lockdown Social Distancing Rules

Another egoistic character who will be secretly pleased to have charted. It will make him feel still relevant.

#3 Panorama’s PPE Investigation Was Party Political Broadcast

An exclusive that led to the intervention of the Culture Secretary and was condemned by the Health Secretary, eventually the BBC conceded that perhaps a Panorama documentary that took evidence from communists, trade unionists and Labour Party activists without disclosing their affiliations might be just a teensy weensy bit misleading.

#4 Kay Burley’s Swanky Star Studded Sixtieth

One of Media Guido’s most immediately impactful stories of 2020. Once again we broke the story which The Sun and The Daily Mail declined to break for some reason. Media Guido covers the stories the media doesn’t want to cover…

#5 Surely Guardian Must Fall

At the height of the statues-must-fall craze It turned out that The Guardian was historically funded from the profits of the slave trade. After Guido brought to light The Guardian’s past links to slavery in the midst of the Black Lives Matter protests, the Scott Trust – the owner of The Guardian – commissioned independent researchers to look into the paper’s historical connections to the slave trade. Guido hopes it won’t be a whitewash…

#6 Banks Spanks Electoral Commission

A good news story that saw Arron Banks and Liz Bilney, the CEO of Leave.EU, follow in the footsteps of Darren Grimes by winning in the High Court against the Electoral Commission. All that nonsense about Russians? Nyet.

#7 Number 10’s Message to Biden Originally Congratulated Trump

Strange one, unbelievable, yet true. This story, like so many others, got worldwide follow-up in the media.

You are either in front of Guido, or you’re behind…