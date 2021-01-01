Ports Problem Free

As co-conspirator Deirdre Walsh tweeted this morning “Sky News lamenting the fact that the Port of Dover is running smoothly and there are no queues of Lorries, they are so disappointed, it’s actually really cringe worthy they are so forlorn.” Initial reports from Dover and Calais show trucks and zero tariff trade flowing smoothly. Could it be that people involved in the multi-billion export – import trade can manage to arrange to ping an electronic customs form to customs with a bill of goods for what they are transporting? Maybe people aren’t as stupid as remainers thought?

Grant Shapps tweets this morning the good news that the EU will accept UK driver’s licences as valid without the need for any additional permits. The first bit of remainer scaremongering to be disproved in 2021…

UPDATE: This is the scene just in from the border control point at Dover this morning: