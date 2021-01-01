Piers Corbyn Running for London Mayor

If you hoped 2021 would be the first year since 2014 without a nutty socialist named Corbyn trying to build an electoral following, think again. Piers Corbyn announced today he is to be a candidate in this year’s London mayoral election against Sadiq Khan, standing on a manifesto of:

End the Covid con rules

Reverse the Covid rules discrimination against people who refuse to wear masks and refuse to take the vaccine

Homes for all

A new accountable NHS, putting well-being before the profits of big-pharma

Defend free speech and the right of assembly

Defend Julian Assange all the way

Supporting the Punjabi farmers fighting against the “new world order”

New intelligent environment and transport policies

Piers already has strong campaign experience when it comes to leafletting neighbourhoods in parts of North London…