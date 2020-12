It was a very lonely Christmas for thousands of locked-down Londoners unable to meet their families this year – not for every family though. Both Corbyn brothers have repeatedly flouted Covid rules this year, admittedly one much worse than the other, however they finally teamed up last week for a Boxing Day crossover special, in which they:

chatted on Jeremy’s doorstep

with three household’s-worth of mixing

no social distancing

no face masks.

Given both Piers and Jeremy’s ages, and their refusal to follow Covid guidance, they’re both high risk. Tier 4 lockdown for the many, not the few…