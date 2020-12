Guido’s spending his day watching the EU debate in full, so can bring you the rolling list of all MPs breaking their party whips. For Labour and the Tories, that means abstaining or voting against; for Remainer parties, it means voting for the deal. 10 rebels so far:

Labour

Kevin Brennan

Diane Abbott

Clive Lewis

Meg Hillier

Nadia Whittome

Stella Creasy

Neil Coyle

Beth Winter

Tonia Antoniazzi*

Helen Hayes*

Tories

Owen Paterson

Independent

Jeremy Corbyn

*Resignation from Shadow Cabinet