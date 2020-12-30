July Review: Loony Left, Guido’s Lobby Victory and Dishy Rishi

July saw Covid finally take somewhat of a back seat for a while as case rates remained stubbornly low post-lockdown – indeed the most read Coronavirus story was Guido’s morale-boosting European comparison of responses, with the UK in many ways developing a Europe-beating response. Something many more downtrodden outlets refused to recognise…

Guido’s high-point of the month was his war with the Lobby from earlier in the year finally bearing fruit, with No. 10 announcing plans to launch Whitehouse-style televised afternoon briefings. Guido’s runners and riders list was, as ever, on the ball…

In July the BBC finally admitted its April “Has the Government Failed the NHS?” Panorama programme did breach its own editorial standards. A rare admission of bias from the BBC.

The loony left had a very strong outing in the summer, with:

They made so many ridiculous headlines in 2020, eventually Guido put together this handy guide to Labour’s new loony left MPs…

It’s worth noting it wasn’t just the left who had a bad July, with Chris Grayling somehow managing to lose a rigged election into the chairmanship of parliament’s security committee. Julian Lewis who organised the coup and won the Chairmanship has only just today had the whip returned...

Photographic evidence suggests he’s not actually 5 foot 10 inches. A tall story.

Rishi Sunak had the best July of anyone, continuing his meteoric rise to the point the BBC even portrayed him as superman. It wasn’t just the BBC falling over Dishy Rishi, with Owen Jones and gang sexually objectifying the young new charismatic Chancellor. In July he launched Eat Out to Help Out (which may or may not have led to a rise in Covid infections) and continued haemorrhaging taxpayer money up the wall, including a £170,000 payment to a female-focused sex party company. Eat Out the Help Out indeed…

Honourable mentions: