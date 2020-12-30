Hancock Announces Latest Tier Changes
Promoted to 4
- Isle of Wight
- New Forest
- Tees Valley
- North East Combined Authority
- North of Tyne Combined Authority
- Cumbria
- Cheshire & Warrington
- Greater Manchester
- Lancashire, Blackpool and Blackburn with Darwen
- Birmingham and Black Country
- Dudley
- Sandwell
- Walsall
- City of Wolverhampton
- Coventry
- Solihull
- Warwickshire
- Staffordshire and Stoke on Trent
- Leicester City
- Leicestershire
- Lincolnshire
- Northamptonshire
- Nottingham and Nottinghamshire
- Derby and Derbyshire
- Gloucestershire
- Swindon
- Somerset
- Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole
Promoted to 3
- Liverpool
- Rutland
- All Yorkshire and Humber, North Yorkshire and City of York
- Worcestershire
- Herefordshire
- Shropshire and Telford
- Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire
- Wiltshire
- Bath and NE Somerset
- Dorset
- Devon, Plymouth and Torbay
- Cornwall
There are no Tier 2 areas left. The Scilly Isles are the only Tier 1 area…