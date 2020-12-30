Hancock Announces Latest Tier Changes

Promoted to 4

  • Isle of Wight
  • New Forest
  • Tees Valley
  • North East Combined Authority
  • North of Tyne Combined Authority
  • Cumbria
  • Cheshire & Warrington
  • Greater Manchester
  • Lancashire, Blackpool and Blackburn with Darwen
  • Birmingham and Black Country
  • Dudley
  • Sandwell
  • Walsall
  • City of Wolverhampton
  • Coventry
  • Solihull
  • Warwickshire
  • Staffordshire and Stoke on Trent
  • Leicester City
  • Leicestershire
  • Lincolnshire
  • Northamptonshire
  • Nottingham and Nottinghamshire
  • Derby and Derbyshire
  • Gloucestershire
  • Swindon
  • Somerset
  • Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole

Promoted to 3

  • Liverpool
  • Rutland
  • All Yorkshire and Humber, North Yorkshire and City of York
  • Worcestershire
  • Herefordshire
  • Shropshire and Telford
  • Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire
  • Wiltshire
  • Bath and NE Somerset
  • Dorset
  • Devon, Plymouth and Torbay
  • Cornwall

There are no Tier 2 areas left. The Scilly Isles are the only Tier 1 area…

