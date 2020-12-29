May Review: Cummings’s & Campbell’s Cock-Ups

While it may have been a sideshow to the main news of the month, the most-read story on Guido in May by a mile was Alastair Campbell’s social distancing rule breach at Hyde Park. It wouldn’t be the last time Alastair cocked-up, either, getting a stern bollocking from Help for Heroes at the end of the month for posting a video mocking war veterans. The once-master of spin has become very rusty…

Alastair’s Serpentine social distancing slip-up story got the traction it did given he’d spent days hectoring the month’s primary news protagonist: Dominic Cummings. Guido pointed out the level of harassment he faced was totally out of order, with the press and fellow Islington residents camping outside his North London home day in, day out to shout at the PM’s top advisor and harass his family.

Emily Maitlis’ diatribe against Cummings was contentious, her tweets being 96.8% anti-Boris give you a hint where she was coming from, Lewis Goodall twattery was complicit. Boris wasn’t best pleased with Cummngs either…

Other Cummings saga stories readers enjoyed were: BBC presenter recorded calling Cummings “such a dick”; Media Harassing Dom; Cummings Reminds Press of the Lockdown Rules; and Impartial Civil Service Tweets. The Cabinet Office’s FoI office is about 4 months late in answering Guido’s request for an update on their promised investigation into that last story…

Caroline Flint vs Emily Thornberry got the Tik-Tok battle treatment, though didn’t end up in Court. There was something familiar about the new Political Editor of The Sun. The lockdown plan was given a dance-music treatment by Kritikal Mass and lyrics by Boris. Listen here.

