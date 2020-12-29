EXCLUSIVE: Brits Overwhelmingly Think MPs Should Vote For UK-EU FTA

Guido can exclusively reveal the first poll of public opinion of how MPs should vote on the deal. Opinium polled 1200 adults throughout the day today – revealing that by a margin of 55% for to just 15% against, Brits think MPs should back the deal in tomorrow’s vote. Sir Keir’s early call seems to have been the right one…

Excluding don’t knows, overwhelming majorities of Leave voters (72/8), Tory voters (79/6), Labour voters (43/21), Remain voters(50/19), and even Labour Remain voters (41/24) think MPs should vote for the deal. Troublingly for the anti-deal SNP, the poll’s sub sample of Scottish voters shows that by 47% to 19%, Scots want their MPs to vote for the deal too…