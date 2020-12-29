ERG Backs the Deal

At a virtual meeting this afternoon, the European Research Group executive agreed to recommend their members vote for the deal. A three-page legal summary by their Star Chamber Court concludes:

“Our overall conclusion is that the Agreement preserves the UK’s sovereignty as a matter of law and fully respects the norms of international sovereign-to-sovereign treaties. The “level playing field” clauses go further than in comparable trade agreements, but their impact on the practical exercise of sovereignty is likely to be limited if addressed by a robust government. In any event they do not prevent the UK from changing its laws as it sees fit at a risk of tariff countermeasures, and if those were unacceptable the Agreement could be terminated on 12 months’ notice.”

Read the judgement in full below: